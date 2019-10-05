Hyderabad: 6th SHE Shuttle launched in IT corridor

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) introduced sixth ‘SHE Shuttle’ connecting the new Information Technology Special Economic Zone at Gar Corp in Kokapet with the Metro Rail station at Hitec City.

Speaking on the occasion, SCSC Chairman and Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said the vehicle has been launched especially for the safety and security of the women in the Information Technology corridor.

“These vehicle services are truly commendable. The free transportation exclusively for women during peak hours provides ease and comfort of travelling for them. It also helps them to be safe from being harassed while commuting,” he said.

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC said the safety and security of the IT employees specially the women staffers being the prime motto; the sixth shuttle has been launched. “With the addition of the new shuttle, Kokapet IT SEZ not only gets connected to the Metro Rail station in Hitec City, but also enables at least 5,000 more women to utilise these services and be safe,” he said.

The SCSC is a joint collaboration with Cyberabad Police and the IT corridor in Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits has been working towards the safety and security of women in general and women employees in the IT corridor in particular.

Commuting women often face harassment on streets while waiting long time at the bus stops, etc and to provide them safety while commuting, SCSC had introduced ‘SHE Shuttle’ which is fully automated and digital transport system exclusively for women.

The commuter can see the bus location and time to reach her location in her mobile app and can reach the bus stop just in time. This will save her from any kind of harassment, SCSC said. The initiative was launched in 2015 and scores of women have been availing the service.

Senior police officials from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, Traffic Department, representatives of SCSC and employees of Gar Corp attended the launch of sixth shuttle.

