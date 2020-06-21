Hyderabad: 7 persons including police personnel test positive for Covid-19

By | Published: 4:40 pm 5:05 pm

Hyderabad: At least seven persons including an Inspector and a sub-inspector all working at a police station in the west zone of the city, tested positive for Covid-19 during a screening camp.

According to the sources in the city police, the Station House Officer and a sub inspector who were showing symptoms had taken the Covid-19 test following and were tested positive. Five other police constables working at the police station also tested positive and are under quarantine.

