Hyderabad: 7 realtors held for creating fake land papers

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team in a joint operation with the Choutuppal police busted a seven-member gang for allegedly creating fake documents for open plots in Toopranpet of Choutuppal mandal here on Friday.

The police recovered fake land documents, Rs 7 lakh cash, two cars and other material, all worth Rs 2 crore, from them. The arrested were P Shekar, A Madhav Reddy, Y Ramalingeshwar Reddy, A Jayapal Reddy, P Suresh, P Naresh and A Srikanth, all realtors and brokers and residents of Toopranpet in Yadadri-Bhongiri district.

According to the police, the gang adopted various modus operandi for carrying out fraudulent transactions. They used to obtain photocopies of sale deed documents of the plots in a venture and execute certain sale deeds in their favour. These were further sold as per the market value.

Officials said they also made fraudulent transactions with procured original sale deeds obtained from different sources apart from trapping venture owners and getting plots registered in their names by paying minimal amounts.

Niranjan Goud, a local leader, approached the police and lodged a complaint after which a case was registered and the gang members were arrested.

