Hyderabad: 7-year-old girl tortured

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly branded with hot iron rods all over her body by a couple at their house at Tilaknagar in Kachiguda police station limits.

The child was rescued by the ChildLine, the Kachiguda police and Child Rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham on Monday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kachiguda) S Sudhakar, the couple, both private employees, were keeping the child at their house since the last two years. The couple told the police that she was the daughter of their acquaintance. “The girl was subjected to physical abuse. We will send her for examination to know if there was any sexual assault,” the ACP said.

Inquiries by the police revealed that the mother of the child had left her with the couple after her second marriage. Since the girl was staying with them, the husband and wife were reportedly making her do all household chores. However, after noticing the injuries on her body, the Childline officials and the police shifted the girl to a hospital for treatment.

“Our priority was to ensure the girl gets immediate medical attention and we shifted the child to hospital with the assistance of Childline officials. A case has been registered by Kachiguda police and the investigation is on,” said Kachiguda Inspector Habeeb Khan.

