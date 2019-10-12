Hyderabad: 70-yr-old pavement dweller raped, dies

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman died, after allegedly being raped by an unidentified man at Kulsumpura in the city on Friday night. The pavement dweller, who was already ill, died on the spot soon after the sexual assault, police said. The attacker was reportedly taken into custody, though police are yet to announce the arrest.

According to officials, the woman was suffering from health issues and was living on the pavement at Puranapul along with another relative. The two were leading a hand-to-mouth living by washing clothes at the nearby Musi River and slept on the pavements in the night. On Friday night, the attacker, aged around 35 years and allegedly in an inebriated condition, came near her when she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the woman, not well already, could not survive the attack and died soon on the pavement itself, even as the attacker fled the spot as the victim’s relatives and other locals reached the spot.

P Shankar, Station House Officer, Kulsumpura, said the body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary where doctors perfomed an autopsy.

“There are no external injuries on the body and the forensic experts suspect she might have died due to shock by the abominable assault. We have formed three teams to identify and nab the accused,” the officer said.

