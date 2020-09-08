Hyderabad: 80 employees from NPA test positive for Covid

According to officials, only staff supposed to attend emergency duties would be allowed into the academy till the situation improves.

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Around 80 employees of the SVP National Police Academy here have tested positive for Covid-19, following which access to the academy has been restricted.

According to officials, only staff supposed to attend emergency duties would be allowed into the academy till the situation improves. Those affected were mainly from the maintenance and administrative sections, they said.

A group of 30 employees was first affected. “As of now, the condition of all the affected persons is stable and they are under quarantine,” an official said, adding that the first group of 30 had already recovered.

“We are asking the staff whose services are essential to attend duty while others have been asked to work from home,” the official said.

In June, two IPS probationers from the academy tested positive when they returned after completing their District Practical Training in north India. They recovered after undergoing treatment at the academy.

