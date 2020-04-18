Hyderabad: 80-year-old, first tests negative, now Covid-19 positive

By | Published: 4:35 pm 5:00 pm

Hyderabad: An 80-year-old person from Neredmet area, who had tested negative for coronavirus about 10 days ago, tested positive on Friday. The elderly person with comorbid conditions was admitted to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have initiated the process of contact tracing and imposing containment measures in the colonies at Neredmet where the 80-year-old was residing along with his family. There is no known travel history of the elderly person, which has made it challenging for the surveillance teams to identify the source of infection.

Ten days ago, the elderly person was brought to Gandhi Hospital with multiple health complications and later was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for further treatment, health officials said.

Since then, he was under treatment at NIMS but his condition did not improve. A couple of days ago, his health deteriorated, as he developed serious lung infection.

The lung infection forced doctors to suspect Covid-19, and they decided to go for a coronavirus test for the second time.

“There are many instances when a person initially will test negative and after a few days will test positive for coronavirus. Initially, the viral load in the human body will be less and tests sometime fail to detect. However, as days progress, the viral load in the body increases and the patient tests positive in subsequent tests,” Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr. P Sravan Kumar said.

The coronavirus positive result of the 80-year-old has now forced senior doctors at NIMS to start taking preventive measures.

“At this stage, we are still evaluating the developments and would definitely take preventive measures,” NIMS medical superintendent Dr. Nimma Satyanarayana said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .