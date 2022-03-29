Hyderabad: 85-year-old spends night inside bank after being locked in

Hyderabad: At the age of 85 years, V Krishna Reddy went through what could be the most horrifying of nights he ever spent.

Similar to what happens in movies like ‘Trapped’, where Rajkumar Rao’s character is locked in a flat for several days or more like ‘Helen’, in which Anna Ben’s character is locked in the freezer room of a restaurant, Krishna Reddy was on Monday locked inside the locker room of a bank in Jubilee Hills for almost 18 hours.

The shocking incident took place at the union Bank of India’s Jubilee Hills branch. Krishna Reddy, a resident of Road No.67 in Jubilee Hills had gone to the bank on Monday around 4.30 pm and went into the locker room after obtaining permission. However, when he was still in the room, some staff members locked the door and left the place.

When the elderly man, who had not taken his mobile phone with him, did not return home, his relatives began searching for him and approached the Jubilee Hills police.

“On Tuesday morning, we went to the bank and checked. An official said an elderly man had come to the bank a day earlier. Immediately we checked the locker room and found him. Krishna Reddy was shifted to hospital for basic first aid as he is a diabetic. A case under Section 336 and 342 of IPC was booked against the bank officials following a complaint from a family member,” Jubilee Hills Inspector Rajashekhar Reddy said.

Bank officials have told the police that as a few employees were on strike, temporary staff had locked the door without checking for the presence of any customers.

The police after checking the footage, found that a woman employee of the bank had locked the door of the locker room on Monday evening without checking. Earlier, the police had on Monday night checked footage from CCTV cameras and found that Krishna Reddy was at the Jubilee Hills check-post but was not seen in the CCTV feed from the next one near a temple, raising suspicion that he might have gone to the bank which was in between.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .