Hyderabad: 9 end lives in separate incidents

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Nine persons ended their lives in the city over different issues. A housewife, S Vani (28), of Dundigal died after reportedly consuming some poisonous substance following a quarrel with her husband. According to the police, Vani was married to Venkatesham and worked at a private firm. The couple lived at Bahadurpally in Dundigal police station area.

On Saturday, Venkatesham reprimanded Vani for regularly staying hooked to her mobile phone. “The woman had an argument with Venkatesham and later consumed the poisonous substance. Vani was rushed to a private hospital by her husband where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday,” the Dundigal police said.

At Chatrinaka, a daily wager hanged himself to death over family issues at Chatrinaka on Saturday night. B Chenniah, 38, lived alongwith his family at Uppuguda in Chatrinaka police station area. According to the police, on Saturday night Chennaiah came home and picked up a quarrel with his wife over family issues. Later, he went into a room in the house and hanged himself to the ceiling.

Financial problems

In another case, a businessman hanged himself at his shop in Shahinayathgunj on Saturday evening. B Srikanth of Raheempura went to his shop on Saturday morning and did not return home in the night. Worried family members went to his shop to enquire and found the door latched from inside. “They broke open the door and found Srikanth hanging from the ceiling fan. The family members told us that Srikanth was facing financial problems and might have ended his life over it,” police said.

In Uppal, a vegetable vendor, Ch Shamala, hanged herself at her house in Bharathnagar of Uppal on Saturday night. According to the police, the woman had consumed some poisonous substance at her house on Friday following a quarrel with her husband. She was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

At Jeedimetla, R Mukundam Yadav (29), a resident of Adarshnagar, hanged himself at his house on Saturday night. According to the police, Mukundham worked for a private company in Jeedimetla and on Saturday night, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the room. On information, Jeedimetla police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In Keesara police station area, G Mahesh (22), a private firm employee from Ankireddypally village, hanged himself to a tree in the village. Mahesh, police said, had fallen from a tree two years ago and since then was not keeping well. Despite visiting several hospitals he did not recover and complained of ill-health. On Sunday morning, he was found hanging from a tree in front of the local temple.

At Neredmet, C Vishal, 24, a resident of Kakatiyanagar reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Saturday night. Vishal, according to the police, was addicted to alcohol and did not work. As his family members reprimanded him for not working, Vishal ended his life by hanging, the police suspect.

In one more case, a mason committed suicide on railway tracks at Bolarum due to personal issues. According to the Government Railway Police Secunderabad, the man, S Vinod Kumar, 27, of Singipally village in Medchal quarrelled with his sister-in-law on Saturday when the woman came to his house. Vinod left his house and apparently fearing retaliation from the in-laws, went to the railway tracks between Bolarum and Bolarum Bazaar railway stations and committed suicide by lying on the railway tracks. The railway police identified the man based on documents found on him and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.