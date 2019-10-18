Hyderabad: 900 city buses operated to ease rush

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: With the TSRTC employees continuing their strike, RTC officials claimed to have stepped up alternative arrangements for commuters in the city.

Officials on Thursday claimed that till 6 pm, over 900 city buses were operated in the city against the scheduled 1,600 buses. These services were operated with 680 drivers and 900 conductors.

The city buses were operated on routes connecting different key areas of the city specially for the convenience of employees. All measures were taken to ensure passengers at railway stations and bus stations did not face any inconvenience in reaching their homes and destinations.

Meanwhile, a part of the bus fleet staying off the road as part of the strike, MMTS and Metro stations teemed with passengers. Many commuters and employees boarded Metro trains and officials said till 7 pm, over 2.75 lakh passengers had travelled in the trains and expected the rush to cross 3.40 lakh by midnight.

Similarly, there was heavy rush at MMTS stations, especially those heading to different areas in the west zone.

Earlier in the day, mild tension prevailed at Ram Nagar, when RTC employees organised a bike rally. Led by Telangana National Mazdoor Union General Secretary K Hanmanthu, workers assembled but the police picked up them to ensure free flow of traffic. On Friday, the RTC employees are planning to organize “Dhoom-dham” at Ramnagar around 3 pm.

Governor briefed on alternative arrangements

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday urged the State government and TSRTC management to take all possible steps to ensure alternative public transport arrangements are in place to avoid inconvenience to people in the wake of the ongoing strike by TSTRC workers.

She was briefed about the current situation in view of the strike by Principal Secretary of Transport Department Sunil Sharma.

The Governor told Sharma that she had been receiving several representations from political parties and organisations on the RTC employees strike.

Sharma explained to the Governor about the arrangements made to ensure availability of public transport. He informed the Governor that more than 9,000 buses are running now and ticket issuing machines are being used for issue of tickets to prevent collection of excess fares from passengers. All necessary steps have been taken to avoid public inconvenience, he informed the Governor.

18 OU students in preventive custody

Eighteen students of Osmania University were taken into preventive custody by the city police when they tried to march to Pragathi Bhavan in support of TSRTC employees.

The students had given a call to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s camp office on Thursday following which a heavy police bandobust was made at the NCC Gate of the campus.

S Sudhakar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kacheguda), said the 18 persons were taken into preventive custody and released in the evening.

