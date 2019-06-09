Hyderabad: 91springboard invites startups for networking event

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: 91springboard, a co-working community, is inviting start-ups and businesses from various sectors for a networking event to be held at its premises at Mytri Square, Gachibowli-Miyapur Road, on June 14 between 5 pm and 7 pm.

The event meant for different sectors across UI/UX, Deeptech, Performing Arts, Healthcare and Fintech, will have a speed networking session where attendees can interact and connect with like-minded people apart from a business pitching which would provide start-ups a platform to promote their product with a speedy 2-minute pitch in front of investors. It would be a great opportunity for start-ups working on a killer product or looking to raise between $100K to $1M in funding, a press release said.

Panel discussions are also lined up with participation of Varun Akhnoor, Senior VP – Incubation, WE HUB, Praveen Dorna, Start-Up Bytes, Sree Devi Devi Reddy, co-founder of Srix, Murali Talasila, Innovation Practice, PwC, Durga Ravindran, Policy Fellow, WE HUB, Swathi Bavanaka, co-founder & COO of Evibe, Uma Kasoji, co-founder, Femme Vista Technologies, Kruthi Gell, founder, MyCreamchip and Jay Krishnan,VP SRI Capital, the release added.