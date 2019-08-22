Hyderabad: 92 IPS officers set to join force

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: A 40 kilometer marathon with a 10 kg bag and five kg rifle is one of the rigorous training modules underwent by 92 IPS probationers of the 70 Regular Recruits (RR) Batch for the past two years. After completing such tough training successfully, the probationers will on Saturday take part in the Dikshant passing out parade at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the parade and present trophies to the winners.

The basic training of 92 probationers, including 12 women, was begun on December 18, 2017. The probationers also included 11 foreign officers, six of whom were from the Royal Bhutan Police and five from the Nepal Police.

The passing out parade is considered to be the major event in the life of every probationer and the event marks the conclusion of the basic IPS training.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Academy Director Abhay said most probationers who underwent training at the academy came from modest families and many of them were from remote areas. They have come out prepared to face real field challenges ahead in their career, he said.

On whether new courses related to technology were introduced, Abhay said a course on Information Technology and Communications was started to enable the probationers to learn more about it. To another question on the small number of women probationers, Abhay hoped that more number of women would join the IPS training and added that the batch, currently undergoing phase-one training, had 34 women.

Topper of the batch opts Telangana

An IITian is the topper of the 70 Regular Recruits (RR) Batch of IPS probationers, and will now serve in Telangana. Gaush Alam, the topper of the batch, also won the Prime Minister’s Baton and the Home Ministry’s revolver for the best all-round IPS probationer.

Apart from Alam, Dr Vineeth G, who did MS (Ortho) and Dr Shabrish P, who completed MBBS, were also allotted to Telangana. Both Vineeth and Shabrish belong to Karnataka.

Alam also won the Mehta Cup for studies and BSF trophy for proficiency in outdoor subjects. “I am thrilled with my performance which came through sheer hard work. I was motivated by many activities that are around,” an elated Alam said at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

He said he enjoyed the training at the academy with firing and outdoor events as his favorites. Alam, who lost his father, a Subedar in the Indian Army, in his childhood, completed his mechanical engineering from IIT Mumbai.

He said he selected Telangana because it was a good State to work. “I would first try to understand the culture and societal needs and work hard to meet the expectations of the people,” said Alam, whose family belongs to Gaya in Bihar and is settled in New Delhi.

The second best all-rounder Palash Chandra Dhali from Odisha won the Sri Bhubanananda Misra Memorial Trophy. “Having completed NIT from Nagpur despite doing a few government jobs, I was eyeing IPS and I am fortunate to fulfill my dream,” he said.

Six other probationers – Richa Tomar, Krishna Khadka, Anu Lama, Ashok K V, Tuhin Sinha and Umesh Gurung Shrestha will receive trophies during the passing out parade ceremony on Saturday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter