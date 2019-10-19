Hyderabad: A celebration of couture and food

By | Published: 6:18 pm

Haute Cuisine — a celebration of couture and food designed to bring out the hidden Master Chef in every woman and give an expression to the culinary arts and grooming skills was organised in the city.

The event at The Westin Hyderabad was organised by Aparna Constructions and Simply Fresh with the participation of 60 enthusiastic home chefs, including 20 students from Culinary Academy of India. It was followed by an informative Master Class by Executive Chef Mahesh Padala and India’s leading celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Actor Nivetha Thomas and Sridevi also were present and appreciated the unique concept. Mahesh Padala explained as to how flavours can make a great deal even for regular recipes if used in a unique way. Nuances of cooking, serving and hospitality were also explained to the participants.

Tanya Ghavri who styles celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, interacted with participants on how they could style themselves on an everyday basis and shared some secrets on the wardrobes of Bollywood’s best. She said that styling was nothing but carrying ourselves the best way possible.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter