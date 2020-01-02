Hyderabad: A friendship that stood test of time

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: In this age, where friends turn strangers as soon as school or college days are over, a group of childhood friends from the 70s and 80s, all hailing from Safilguda, are celebrating their friendship that has stood the test of time — of over 40 years.

The group, which now has 70 friends settled in Allahabad, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Delhi, apart from some living in the US, Canada, Australia and Dubai, met each other as children of families who were among those to settle in a once quiet and remote Safilguda.

For the last five years, the group has been meeting regularly, and also hosts a biennial reunion wherein they meet, and share their present and recollect past memories. The next reunion is on January 4-5.

According to Capt. Sai Kumar, a Shourya Chakra awardee; or his friend Narayana Prasad, an IT professional settled for over two decades in the US; Varadarajan, another IT professional settled in Australia; and Pramod Kumar Iyengar, an entrepreneur; ‘Safilguda Buddies’ has strengthened their bonding and become more like an extended family.

Owing to professional commitments, most of them moved to different places and the meetings were rare. However, when some met six years ago, things changed. The ‘Buddies’ group was formed, a WhatsApp group too was set up and now, they are in touch all the time, with efforts on to add more of their old friends in the circle.

The forming of the group and adding of members took time. “I was in touch with a few of my friends and whenever we met, I used to note down phone numbers of the others, who were not in contact with us. Slowly, we brought all of them on to a single platform,” says Pramod.

Their friendship is not just confined to meetings and recollecting memories. They share their sorrows and extend much needed moral support in times of need. They all recently got together to celebrate the 25th wedding anniversary of Narayana Prasad who came down with his family from the US. “We also celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, support each other in case of a tragic incident in the family,” he said, adding that they were taking up civic issues of the locality too.

