Hyderabad: A superb supernatural mind reading show

By | Published: 6:55 pm

Hyderabad: Is it really possible to read someone’s mind? Is it possible to control someone’s thoughts and actions the way you want? Through proper practice and intense mediation, to some extent it is possible says Squadron Leader Jayasimha. Squadron Leader Jayasimha is the only Indian with maximum Guinness World Records in the world and he is also the president of World Memory Sports Council for India.

He had been training students and adults on memory and motivation in India and abroad for the last few years. On February 19, at Hari Hara Kalabhavan, Squadron Leader Jayasimha had demonstrated various mind reading and mind controlling feats in front of more than 1,000 people.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayasimha said, by nature all of us are mind readers, that’s possible for us through reading of other person’s body language, psychology, voice modulation and through experience and expertise, we can perceive what the other person is thinking and that way we can manipulate that person’s thought process.

He had demonstrated various feats such as reproducing 100 digit random number by merely looking at it once, finding out the rounded off number in various currency notes, pointing correctly (despite the blindfold) who has the cheque in their hand out of 6 people, etc. He was able to say what is written in the envelopes, and could correctly say the name of someone’s childhood friend.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha said that he does not have any supernatural powers but through body language, psychology, voice modulation and behaviour, he is able to guess what others might be thinking. His mind tricks have entertained the audience thoroughly and he said that he will do further research and practice and come up with more such entertaining shows in the coming days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter