Hyderabad: ACB arrests suspended IMS Director’s husband

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested P Gurumurthi, husband of suspended Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Director Ch Devika Rani for allegedly collecting bribe and abetting in concealing the ill-gotten money and purchasing properties on behalf of his wife. The market value of the immovable properties acquired by the couple was approximately Rs 100 crore while the document value was Rs 15 crore. With the arrest of Gurumurthi, the total number of persons arrested so far in the scam that came to light last month went up to 19.

The ACB earlier arrested Rani along with IMA Joint Director K Padma, Assistant Director K Vasanta Indira and owners of a few pharma companies for allegedly committing large scale financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries. The ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against the couple for allegedly involving in corrupt practices. On Tuesday, simultaneous searches were conducted at her residence at Shaikpet as well on the houses of her relatives in Tirupati and Kadapa.

During searches, it was found that Rani and her husband, a retired civil surgeon in IMS, acquired properties in prime localities in Hyderabad and erstwhile Ranga Reddy district. A villa costing Rs 3.80 crore at Shaikpet in Jubilee Hills, a flat worth Rs 1.27 crore at RRS towers in Somajiguda, three flats costing Rs 2.65 crore at Aditya Express Towers in Shaikpet were found during the searches.

The ACB officials also found a multi-storeyed building costing Rs 1 crore at Tirupati, an independent house worth Rs 6 lakh at Lakshmiguda in Rajendranagar, 11 open plots costing Rs 42.54 lakh in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, 32.85 acres agriculture land costing Rs 88.47 lakh at seven places in Telangana and 16 commercial complexes costing Rs 3.85 crore at various places in Hyderabad along with an independent house worth Rs 12 lakh at Madhurwada in Visakhapatnam.

Security deposits of Rs 6.63 crore in a construction company, fixed deposits of Rs 34 lakh in Indian Bank in Narayanguda, bank balances of Rs 1.13 crore in 23 banks, household articles of Rs 38 lakh, gold and silver ornaments of Rs 25.72 lakh, net cash of Rs 8.40 lakh, electronic gadgets of Rs 7 lakh, Innova car costing Rs 20 lakh and a motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 were also found.

The ACB officials produced Gurumuthi before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him in judicial custody. He has been lodged in the Cherlapally prison.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.