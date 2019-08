By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Inspector Bailur Satish Prabhu was among the eight officers who got the President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service.

Thirty-two officers of CBI have been awarded PPM for distinguished service and police medals for meritorious service by the President of India on the occasion of Independence Day. PPM was awarded to eight officers while police medals were awarded to 24 other officers.