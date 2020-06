By | Published: 3:25 pm 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Saturday raided two places in the city and detained a Sub-Inspector in connection with a graft case.

The ACB officials are questioning the officer to collect more details from him about the case pertaining to demand of bribe in another case.

More details are awaited.

