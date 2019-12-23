Hyderabad: ACB nabs two in separate incidents

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: A deputy state tax officer and a computer operator working on outsourcing basis at Dundigal Tahsildar’s office were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Monday for allegedly accepting bribe in separate incidents.

Deeravath Saroja, the deputy state tax officer of Circle-II in Nacharam, was nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from Gyara Raj Kumar of Moulali to change his address in the GST receipt.

In another incident, the computer operator Y Narender Reddy was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a real-estate businessman Narsingam Shravan Kumar of Bahadurpalli.

Kumar requested to process and upload online the land records measuring one acre and 10 guntas on his sister and brother-in-law’s names. However, Reddy demanded bribe to complete the work. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the two arrested persons.

