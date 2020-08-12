Hyderabad ACB officer to receive Medal for Excellence

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Cephas Kalyan Pakerla, a Superintendent of Police with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unit of the CBI from Hyderabad, is among 15 officers of the agency who have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in investigation for the year 2020.

The Ministry of Home Affairs initiated the scheme for award of medals to the members of Central investigation agencies and State/Union Territories police investigation agencies for excellence in investigation. The objective for institution of the medals for police investigators is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime in the State police and Central investigating agencies in the country and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers of police organisations, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .