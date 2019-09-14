Hyderabad: ACB seeks more info on Naik

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is seeking the assistance of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department to extract more information about the bribe collected by Nunavath Venkateswara Naik, a superintendent at the office of the Regional Director of Municipal Administration (RDMA), from those who were appointed as outsourcing staff. Naik was recently arrested by the ACB.

Sources in ACB said Naik played a key role in recruiting jobless youth as data entry operators on outsourcing basis after accepting bribe from them. He also recruited a few unemployed youth including his relative as environmental engineers. He reportedly carried out the entire recruitment process without giving any information to his superiors, an official said.

“We wrote a letter to MA&UD department requesting to provide more details about those recruited by Naik on outsourcing basis,” the official said.

The ACB will tighten the noose around Naik after getting the information from MA&UD department as there could be over a dozen youth who fell prey to Naik’s promises. Presently, Naik is in judicial remand in Chanchalguda prison.

The ACB had arrested him for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh from one Vangala Randheer of Hanamkonda to appoint him in the office of RDMA, Hyderabad, as an outsourcing employee.

A middleman, Kandukuri Prakash, who aided Naik in getting the bribe, was also nabbed. As of now only one case was booked against Naik based on a complaint lodged by Randheer. According to the official, Naik gave a duplicate appointment letter to Randheer and paid Rs 10,000 as salary for months without informing his superiors.

He later stopped paying salary to Randheer and told him he could complain to anyone. Naik is the husband of the best Tahsildar award winner V Lavanya, who also was arrested in connection with a bribe case a few weeks ago.\

