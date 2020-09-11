Hyderabad: ACB seizes Rs.2.29 cr unaccounted money from Insurance scam suspects

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday seized Rs.2.29 crore of unaccounted money of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) former director Ch. Devika Rani and ESI pharmacist Nagalakshmi.

This is in addition to Rs.4.47 crore of unaccounted cash of both Rani and Nagalakshmi seized by the ACB on September 1, officials said. Of the total Rs.2.29 crore, Rs.1.29 crore belonged to Rani and her family members while Rs.65 lakh belonged to her benamis and unaccounted cash of Rs.35 lakh belonged to Nagalakshmi.

The amount was paid via online transfers and cheques from various sources to a real-estate company for purchasing commercial and residential spaces in Cyberabad area. The seized money was deposited in the court after transferring it from the real-estate company, a press release from the ACB said.

The press release further stated that both Rani and Nagalakshmi invested unaccounted money towards the purchase of six residential flats and about 15,000 square feet of commercial space in the name of their family members.

The ACB had already arrested them in a disproportionate assets case and they were later released on bail.

