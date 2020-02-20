Hyderabad: Accused in cheating case attacks constable

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: An accused in a cheating case and his wife attacked and bit a police constable when he went to arrest him.

According to the police, Sreedatha, is an accused in a case of cheating registered at Jubilee Hills police station.

On Wednesday evening a constable Vishnu of Jubilee Hills police station went to arrest him as a local court had issued a warrant against him as he had failed to appear before court in connection with the case.

However, when the policeman went to arrest Sreedatha, he and his wife attacked him. They hit the constable with footwear and the woman bit him on his legs and hands.

The constable escaped and went to the S R Nagar police station and lodged a complaint. A case was registered against the couple.

