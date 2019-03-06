Hyderabad: ACP nabs vet for accepting bribe

By | Published: 2:36 pm

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau on Wednesday caught a veterinary doctor working with Government Veterinary Hospital Kadthal for demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to the ACB, the veterinarian, Ravichandra demanded a bribe of Rs. 7,200 from a farmer for issuing a ‘cow age and health verification certificate’.

Following a complaint, the ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught Ravichandra and his subordinate Parveen at their office when they accepted the bribe amount from Hanumathu, the farmer who approached the ACB. The man had taken the money through Parveen, said the ACB officials.