Hyderabad: AFH gearing up for 40th anniversary

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Alliance Française Hyderabad (AFH) has organised its first Alumni Meet recently. It was well attended by many old AFH students from various fields, who shared their take on the ‘before and after’ feel of studying French the ‘why, when, where and how’ of it all. The discussion also covered the portraits of some teachers who have been with the AFH, and students who have gone to France for higher studies, their feedback, etc.

As AFH will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its presence in Hyderabad, next year a presentation on what AFH has been into, the different premises, the courses and services offered and the upcoming programmes for 2020 were given by the AFH director, Samuel Berthet, for a year-long celebration through conferences, concerts, art exhibitions, film shows, panel discussions, and so on.

Vegan lunch and interaction with French vegan chef Sebastian Kardinal was the highlight of the event, with the support of Novotel, Hitec City. An all-vegan lunch was provided for the participants by the fully vegan restaurant Smart Alec – Alternative Deli and the vegan cafe Terrasen Café, washed down with some good French wine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter