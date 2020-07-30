Hyderabad: After 14-day isolation, Covid result leaves family confused

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Individuals of a family from Hyderabad, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 16 when they underwent rapid antigen testing in an urban primary health centre at lower Tank Bund and, completed their 14-day home isolation. They were left confused on Thursday when they received messages from the Health Department stating their test results were updated as negative.

“Apart from me receiving this message, another close relative who had tested positive at the same healthcare centre on July 16 has received this message, which said that the test results have been updated to negative. Does this mean, we were negative all this time and we were in 14-day home isolation for nothing?” asked D Venkateswar Rao, who is the president of Telangana Wine Dealers Association.

After Rao and his relative were told that they tested positive at the urban health centre, the next day his wife also visited the same health centre and she too tested positive. “We followed all the advisories meticulously and now we are getting this message that we had tested negative, which has led to confusion and doubt,” he said.

After testing positive on July 16, Venkateswara Rao pointed out that the district surveillance teams made phone calls for patient verification only for his wife and did not verify his Covid-19 status.

“They did not give me my Covid-19 positive registration number and neither did I receive a verification call from the authorities,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .