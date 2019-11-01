Hyderabad: After pastor, couple planned to honey trap NRI

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A former airhostess, who along with her husband allegedly lured a pastor into a honey trap and fleeced Rs 20 lakh out of him, had reportedly set her eyes on a non-resident Indian, who was a United States citizen, as the next target.

According to the police, Kanishka and her husband Manchikala Vijay Kumar, who were arrested by the Moinabad police in connection with the honey trap case late last month, had already done the preliminary work to trap the NRI.

“During investigation, we checked their mobile phones and found some intimate videos of the NRI with the suspect. She had discussed with her husband and they planned to target him next and extort money,” K Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad said.

The husband and wife were aware of the financial background of the NRI and were expecting quite a huge sum if they managed to get him into their trap, the DCP said, adding that the NRI was not yet informed about the plan.

“We will soon let him know about the plan,” he said, adding that efforts were on to find out how many more victims the couple had extorted money from by trapping them in scripted extra-marital and sexual relationships.

Kanishka and Vijay Kumar had extorted the money from the pastor in two instances. Vijay Kumar had followed his wife wherever she went along with the pastor and taken photos and videos using spy cameras. The videos and pictures were later used to blackmail the pastor and extort money from him. The couple, originally from Andhra Pradesh, had suffered losses in the hotel business, after which they started targeting rich persons after identifying them. The priest had paid Rs 10 lakh each in two instances – one for a business deal and second when Vijay Kumar demanded after showing him his intimate pictures with Kanishka, the police said.

The police appealed to the public to approach the police and lodge complaints if they were victims of such frauds.

