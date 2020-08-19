Hyderabad: After Tahsildar, ACB turns focus on realtors

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: After Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is now focusing on how realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy managed to pool in huge liquid cash to give as a bribe to Nagaraj.

“We have already collected all details pertaining to Nagaraj and we are now focusing on the two realtors, especially Srinath Yadav who brought cash mostly in Rs 500 denomination currency notes from his native place in Warangal district,” an official said.

The official said Srinath reportedly earned money in real estate business. To settle the issue related to 10 acres and 39 guntas in Rampally Dayara village under Keesara mandal, Srinath Yadav made a part payment of Rs 1.10 crore out of Rs 2 crore allegedly demanded by Nagaraj. After receiving full payment, Nagaraj was supposed to process the file in favour of original pattadars and to furnish orders of Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector, the official said.

The official exuded confidence that the link between Nagaraj and the two realtors, along with the transactions carried out by them, would be known once the Special Court for ACB cases grants the custody of the arrested persons. The court will hear the arguments on the ACB’s custody petition on Friday.

