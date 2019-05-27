Hyderabad: Aga Khan celebrates graduation ceremony

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad celebrated its sixth graduation ceremony at its 100-acre campus in Shamshabad.

As many as 74 students completed their International Baccalaureate (IB) at the academy with a formal evening ceremony attended by fellow students, academy senior management, faculty and staff as well as parents, extended families and invited guests.

The Class of 2019 graduates had been admitted to some of the top universities in the world, including Brown University, Utrecht University, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto and University of Michigan. The graduation also marks a milestone of 1,000 such students across both the Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad and its sister school, the Aga Khan Academy Mombasa in Kenya.

“I have learned in my life that it is better to do the right thing, even when the right thing is hard to do. Your responsibility, is also to be involved in the issues of the day and to do this effectively, you must have the leadership skills, wisdom and knowledge,” said Chief Guest, Sam Pickens, Deputy-Director of Communications, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Salim Bhatia, Director of Academies, Head of the Academy, Dr. Geoffrey Fisher were present.