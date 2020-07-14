Hyderabad: ‘AgainstAllOdds’ campaign launched

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Great Learning, an ed-tech company, on Monday, launched a digital brand campaign ‘AgainstAllOdds’ that narrates the career journeys of learners who have defied all odds to upskill and successfully achieve a career transition.

The #AgainstAllOdds campaign reaches out to professionals facing personal challenges or financial strains and motivates them to regain confidence in themselves in these unprecedented times. This month-long campaign is being promoted by Great Learning digitally on their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

Great Learning co-founder Hari Krishnan Nair said they wanted to highlight inspiring stories of professionals who have succeeded professionally in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges. “The essence of the campaign is to reassure the workforce of today and help them gain confidence that no matter how difficult times may seem, there’s always a way out. The only way to grow is to keep learning,” he said.

