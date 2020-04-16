Hyderabad agritech startup goes zero-profit in lockdown

By | Published: 12:14 am 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based agritech startup Okro Ventures that has created a fruit and vegetable delivery platform ‘Okro’ last year to help improve farmers’ income has raised to the occasion to help people in the times of lockdown.

The company which saw its app user base going up from 1,200 to 2,000 during the Covid lockdown is taking several measures to help and ease lives of people by delivering the needed fresh produce.

Sharing the initiatives, Okro Ventures co-founder Vishwajit Pureti said, “Since last October, we have been active in business. When the lockdown happened, we noticed that many people got affected by it than we imagined. We have ties with farmers of four villages around Chevella in Ranga Reddy District of Telangana. We have spoken to all our loyal farmers and have asked them to supply fruits and vegetables at a nominal price.”

He added, “We are doing three things. We are delivering the fruits and vegetables that are ordered through our app at zero profit. We are only covering the cost of transporting the produce and the rest is going back to the farmer. At a time when tomato was being sold at Rs 60, we were selling at cost-basis only. Till the lockdown is over, we will be operating at zero-profit basis only. One can download our app and place an order and we deliver through our trucks. We are currently serving nine pincodes in Hyderabad.”

Okro team is also donating fresh produce for five families every week in different parts of the city out of its pocket, which meets the requirement of the families for at least 10 days. The company also delivers fresh produce to those who declare that they are under quarantine, with its personnel taking all necessary precautions. Since they are under quarantine, if they can’t pay, they are not charged.

The company follows zero-contact measures as per the guidelines. The company’s personnel use gloves while handling the produce and they are delivered to customers or the needy wearing them, without leaving any room for spread of Covid. The field staff is constantly monitored and regular health checks are conducted.

“We have shared what we are doing with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. He has encouraged us and asked us to scale up our activity. And we are trying to do that. Our major goal is to improve the farmers’ income by four times by cutting the middlemen and directly sharing the margin with farmers. We are also trying to reduce the cost per acre,” Pureti added.

Okro has been working with 29 farmers and could increase income of 11 farmers by 150 per cent so far. The company operates a warehouse near Chevella to manage the supply chain. The company is co-founded by Vishwajit Pureti, Abhinav Daga and Pallavi Tipparaju.

