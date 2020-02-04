Hyderabad: AI courses to be introduced in Engg colleges

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Private engineering colleges under the ambit of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) can now seek affiliation to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme and other emerging technologies at B Tech level this year.

In order to bridge huge gap of demand-supply of workforce in AI and other segments, the JNTU-H has approved four new bachelor programmes- AI, Computer Science & Information Technology, Computer Science & Business Systems and Information Technology & Engineering for grant of affiliation for the academic year 2020-21.

With addition of these four specialised programmes, the total number of bachelor programmes that will be granted affiliation for the academic year 2020-21 are pegged at 26.

The varsity has not made any changes to M Tech programmes and like last year, 53 programmes including AI and Data Sciences will be given permission. However, the JNTU-H tweaked specialised programmes in M Pharmacy while their number remained the same compared to last year. This time, the affiliation will be granted to nine programmes including Industrial Pharmacy, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Analysis, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, and Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance.

Another major change to the affiliation regulations is the submission of college governing body details to the varsity. From this year, the colleges must upload details of the governing body members to the directorate of academic audit cell portal of the university. Further, the governing body has been instructed to meet at least twice a year and the minutes of the meeting must be uploaded to the academic audit portal of the varsity within a week’s time, failing which, the varsity will initiate stringent action.

These changes to affiliation regulations were recommended by a committee constituted by JNTU-H in-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayesh Ranjan and draft will be placed before the Executive Council, highest decision body of the university, for an approval.

While making biometric attendance for faculty members, undergraduate and postgraduate students mandatory, the university warned college managements that any deviation from the rules will attract stringent action including withdrawal of affiliation.

“We welcome the varsity’s decision to include service rules of faculty members and payment of salaries to staff periodically in the affiliation regulations. We want the university to detail about termination procedure, medical insurance, and leaves as well in the affiliation rules,” said V Balakrishna Reddy, president, Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association.

