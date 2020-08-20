Hyderabad: AIG Hospital adds advanced cardiac care system

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Gachibowli on Thursday added a state-of-the-art ‘Electrophysiology System with High Density Mapping’ to improve cardiac care.

With the installation of the latest cardiac mapping system, the hospital now has the ability to diagnose a wide range of arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat) with real-time visualisation of electrical information gathered by High Density Mapping, according to a press release.

The system will also allow doctors to manage complex cardiac arrhythmias in a more cost-effective manner and safely for patients with precise localisation of the site of arrhythmia within the heart.

Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals, said, “With the addition of the new cardiac mapping system, we are well equipped to treat all complex cardiac cases.”

Chief of Cardiology at AIG Hospitals Dr B Somaraju said the high-end equipment is a step forward towards achieving the best for patients. Dr C Narasimhan, Head of Electrophysiology, said the advanced system will provide a permanent solution to a wide range of arrhythmias.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .