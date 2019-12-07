Hyderabad: AIMIM files complaint against websites for fake news

By | Published: 9:46 am

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has lodged a complaint against three websites for spreading fake news against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The three news websites had alleged that the prime suspect in the Shadnagar rape-murder case, Mohammed Areef, is a relative of Asaduddin Owaisi. The report went viral on social media platforms.

The complaint filed by AIMIM party PRO Mohd Tauseef alleged the web portals were spreading fake and provocative news to create animosity and hatred and instigating people to do bodily harm to Owaisi. The channels were also spreading fake news against Hyderabad police, he said.

The party has also sought registration of a case under Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act and asked the police to remove the content from YouTube as well.

The complaint was forwarded to Cyber Crime police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .