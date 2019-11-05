Hyderabad: Air India walkathon to spread awareness on integrity

By | Published: 6:57 pm 6:59 pm

National carrier Air India organised a walkathon on Saturday from its Central Training Establishment (CTE) here as part of Vigilance Awareness Week which was being observed from October 28 to November 2 with a theme “Integrity- A way of life”.

The 6-km walkathon was flagged off at 6 a.m. by Captain Kedar Vaidya, DGM (Ops-Training) starting from CTE. The integrity pledge was administered to all Air India employees and their families present for the walkathon.

Air India, all over its network, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week to promote awareness on Integrity.

