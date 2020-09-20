Hyderabad Airport gets health accreditation

The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by the airport for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas

Hyderabad: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when passenger safety has become the top most priority of airport operators, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has achieved the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA).

The accreditation is the outcome of the assessment of Hyderabad International Airport on the alignment of its health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) Recommendations along with industry best practices.

Hyderabad is among the first airports in Asia Pacific region to have received this coveted accreditation, a press release said.

The ACI assessment covered the health and safety measures undertaken by GMR Hyderabad International Airport for passengers and staff in all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals and transfers, transportation services, food and beverage services, escalators and elevators, lounges, facilities, baggage claim area etc. It also captured the initiatives that airport took for safety and well-being of employees and stakeholders.

With growing passenger confidence, the airport is steadily seeing an increase in passenger traffic, the release said. In the month of August 2020, the airport has handled on an average over 16,000 domestic passengers daily and over 170 domestic air traffic movements daily with the best in industry safety standards and contactless travel options.

