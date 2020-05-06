Hyderabad Airport handles first freighter from Russia during lockdown

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: GMR led Hyderabad International Airport handled its first ever commercial cargo service from Russia with the landing of Aeroflot Airlines, the flag carrier and the largest airline of the Russian Federation.

The Aeroflot freighter came from Moscow landing at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday and departing on Wednesday.

This is the first time a commercial B777 Passenger to Cargo (P to C) flight landed at Hyderabad International Airport to uplift the pharmaceuticals to Moscow. It carried 20 different types of medicines and vaccines and took off with a full load of approximately 50 tons both in belly as well as fastened cargo-on-seats. This was a one of its kind wide body ‘P to C’ Cargo flight movement for Hyderabad.

Presently, the service of Aeroflot freighter is limited to the Covid-19 Lockdown period. Hyderabad International Airport is pursuing to have a regular weekly frequency of this freighter, which if works out, will enable a direct connectivity of Hyderabad to Russia and other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries, a press release said.

