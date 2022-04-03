Hyderabad airport passenger traffic back to pre-Covid level

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad International Airport has recorded 109 per cent of pre-Covid daily average domestic passenger traffic on a single day on March 27. With scheduled international commercial flights resuming from March 27, the GMR Hyderabad airport is seeing increase in passenger traffic.

The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 374 on the same day. In the international traffic segment, the airport recorded 89 per cent of pre-Covid average daily passenger traffic on March 28. The airport witnessed about seven lakh domestic passengers and one lakh international travellers during the first half of March 2022, the company said in a whitepaper released on Sunday.

For the summer of 2022 schedule starting from March 27, 22 International Airlines have filed flight slots to 19 International destinations and the international summer slots filed is 103 per cent of the pre-Covid times.

Hyderabad International Airport also added flights to new international destinations i.e., Chicago and Maldives. Recently the Hyderabad-Colombo flight has been resumed, and Dhaka and Baghdad will soon be added to this list.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker said, “With the international travel now open, we foresee a considerable demand in the international passenger traffic in the coming months. The overwhelming response from leading national and international airlines in the summer schedule is proof of the sector returning to normalcy.”

