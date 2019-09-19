Hyderabad airport is the world’s third fastest growing airport

By | Published: 1:08 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been featured as the third fastest growing airport in the world in terms of passenger growth.

The Airports Council International (ACI), in its World Airport Traffic Report has ranked Hyderabad international airport as the second fastest growing airport in India and third fastest in the World for the category of handling more than 15 million passengers per year.

The Hyderabad airport registered a passenger growth of 21.9 per cent in 2018 over the corresponding year. ACI World Director General Angela Gittens said, “India’s move towards a more liberalised aviation market and the nation’s strengthening economic fundamentals have helped it become one of the fastest-growing markets with its traffic growing rapidly in a relatively short time.”

As the fastest growing airport, Hyderabad airport has become a centre for destination-cum-transit location for travel between the Eastern and Western parts of the world. Currently, the airport is served by 29 passenger airlines connecting 69 destinations both domestic and International. The airport has experienced a robust growth in passenger traffic over a period of time, with a four year CAGR of around 20 per cent from financial year 2015 to financial year 2019.

On an average, the airport handles close to 60,000 passengers and over 500 air traffic movements daily. In the last one year, the top five global destinations connecting Hyderabad airport included – USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Thailand, while on domestic front, the metros like – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai featured high on passenger demand, according to a press release.

