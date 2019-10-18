Hyderabad: Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan – 2019 to be held at Telugu varsity

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Director General, All-India Radio, solicits the presence of enthusiasts for the event titled ‘Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan – 2019’ being organised at NTR Kalamandiram, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Nampally.

The event, to be held on October 19 at 6 pm, will have classical music renditions in both Carnatic and Hindustani streams. The Carnatic concert is presented by Vidwan Allam Durga Prasad on Gottuvadyam, and he is accompanied by HK Venkatram on violin, Vidwan V Kamalakara Rao on mridangam, Vazhappally R Krishna Kumar on ghatam. The programme will be broadcast on AIR Hyderabad-A, Medium Wave (406.5 metres/ 738 Khz) on November 20 at 10 pm.

The Hindustani vocal concert is going to be presented by Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan, supported by Vivek Kumar Prajapati. The singers are accompanied on sarangi by Ustad Moinuddin Khan, harmonium by Zakir Dholpuri and tabla by Babar Lateef. This programme will be broadcast on November 14 at 10 pm.

