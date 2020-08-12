Hyderabad: Alcoholic father strangulated to death by teenaged daughters

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: A man, who was alcoholic and allegedly harassing his daughters aged 16 and 17 years, was strangled to death by the two girls at Gajularamaram in Jagadgirigutta late on Monday. Both the girls are absconding ever since, with the murder coming to light late on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Raju (45), worked in a flour mill at Jagadgirigutta and had lost his wife eight months ago. According to the police, after the death of his wife, Raju had turned alcoholic and in an inebriated condition, began harassing his daughters.

“He came home drunk, picked up fights and often abused his daughters. He harassed them both mentally and physically,” police said, adding that on Monday night too, Raju had gone home drunk and began abusing his daughters. Unable to take the harassment any longer, the two girls allegedly overpowered him and killed.

“They strangulated him with a rope. He died on the spot and they fled the place,” police said, adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The incident came to light late on Tuesday after the neighbours alerted the police. The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case while the body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Gandhi Hospital morgue.

