Hyderabad: Alert cops save woman from ending life

Hyderabad: The timely response of the police saved the life of a woman who allegedly attempted suicide along with her husband in their house at Yellareddyguda in Padmaraonagar Colony here on Monday. While she is recuperating in hospital, her husband is dead.

It was around 10 am that the call came to ‘Dial 100’ alerting the police about smoke from the house of Murali (33) and Priyanka (30).

“Their neighbours called and informed us that smoke was coming out of the house. They had already called the couple and knocked on the door. But there was no response from inside,” said Head constable T. Mahipal, Jawaharnagar, who rushed to the house in seven minutes.

Mahipal and mobile patrol vehicle driver Navin, a Home Guard, broke open a window and saw Murali hanging from the ceiling in a bedroom.

Frightful sight

“We saw him hanging in one of the bedrooms. His wife was not to be seen,” Mahipal said, adding that he and Navin forced open the door and went inside. They found that Murali was dead. In the second bedroom, they found Priyanka hanging from the ceiling from a saree.

“Due to her weight, the saree had come down and she was almost falling on the bed. We first thought she was dead, but as I stood there for a few seconds, I saw slight movements of her stomach. We realized she was still breathing,” he said.

Though locals asked them to wait for the ambulance, Mahipal and Navin brought Priyanka down and rushed her to a nearby private hospital in the police vehicle. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. It was during this time, as they waited outside the ICU that they received a call on Priyanka’s mobile phone from her cousin. That’s when they found her name.

The Jawaharnagar police, who shifted Murali’s body to the morgue, booked a case and informed Priyanka’s family in Warangal. The reason for the suicide bid is yet to be known, while partially burned mattresses, which caused the smoke, indicate that they could have been set afire as part of the suicide bid.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated Mahipal and Navin for their timely response which saved a life. He later rewarded them at his office.