Hyderabad: All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen retains Dabeerpura seat

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained the Dabeerpura division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, to which bypolls were held on January 22 along with the municipal elections in the State.

The AIMIM candidate Mir Basith Ali’s domination was such that out of the total of 13,407 votes polled, Basith Ali got 10,465 votes, which translated into a whopping majority of 9,240 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mirza Akhil Afandi got just 1,225 votes, while Mirza Askar Ali Baig of the Congress got 950 votes and Mohammed Ahmed (Telugu Desam Party) got 147 votes. Raza Ali Mirza (Telangana Rashtra Samithi ) got 620 votes.

The election to the Dabeerpura division in the old city was necessitated after the sitting corporator, Riyaz ul Hasan Affandi, got elected as Member of Legislative Council.

Celebrations broke out at the counting centre at Amberpet where the counting was conducted in the morning. Several key leaders of the AlMIM including Riyaz ul Hassan Affandi and Charminar legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan were present.

