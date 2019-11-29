Hyderabad, all set for the legendary live concert

By | Published: 7:51 pm

The winter evening on Thursday transformed into an amazing experience for the media personnel who gathered to interact with two legends, KJ Yesudas (KJY) and SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), along with a celebrated singer, KS Chitra.

The trio spoke their hearts out and narrated their long tryst with music and playback singing in most Indian languages. Ahead of event — titled ‘Legends Live In Concert’ — featuring the three singers, they revealed their bond with innumerable songs.

Yesudas, Balasubrahmanyam, and Chitra are all set to make the evening of November 30 memorable for listeners by taking them on a mellifluous journey into the world of music.

Reiterating what was believed to be a lifetime involvement, Yesudas said that his father told him to talk less and sing more which he has been implementing till now. “I spent a long time in learning music. My career in playback singing grew while I continued to learn Carnatic classical music. Even today, I keep on learning. Learning has never ceased in my life. Participating in live concerts always throws a challenge at me. As long as there is fear and a challenge, we strive to learn. The fear prompts one to attain perfection for the blessings of the mentors. To attain perfection, we have been practising the songs that we are about to present in the event. We need the blessings of one and all,” Yesudas said.

He praised SPB for his ability to learn the tune fast and immediately record it. SPB summed up his memories about Yesudas and Chitra, and said that the musical night will be a rare event since the greatest-ever singers like Yesudas and Chitra are ready to captivate the listeners.

“We three sang in many films, but not together. It’s either Chitra and I or Chitra and Annayya (Yesudas). We have thus been traversing the path of music for so long. All three of us must have sung at least one lakh songs, and in Telugu alone it could be more than 25,000 songs. So we literally struggled to choose a few songs for the event from that lot. We consciously worked to make the function a great success. Not only the listeners, even the organisers should also be happy once the event gets over,” SPB said.

Humbly admitting that he knew only 10 per cent of what KJ Yesudas knew in music, SPB expressed his immense respect for another legend called KJY.

When asked about singing onstage, Chitra said it was a great experience to sing in front of the public and, at the same time, it was a great experience to share the stage with two outstanding icons in music.

