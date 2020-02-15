Hyderabad all set to host 17th Edition of BioAsia 2020, Asia’s largest Bio-Business Forum

By | Published: 8:18 pm 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to host the three-day Bio Asia 2020, Asia’s largest Biotechnology and Life Sciences Forum with the theme of ‘Today for Tomorrow’ from February 17 in Hyderabad. About 2,000 delegates from 37 countries will be attending the annual flagship event of Government of Telangana in the presence of most eminent personalities and industry stalwarts from life sciences sectors across the globe.

Commenting on BioAsia 2020 and the role of Telangana state life sciences industry, Indutries minister KT Rama Rao said: “Over the years, we have worked towards making Telangana one of the key hubs for Life Sciences industry and we have covered a significant path. The state is now known as the top Pharma and Life Sciences destination in the world. Genome Valley, India’s first and only systematically developed R&D and clean manufacturing ecosystem, has become the largest innovation and life sciences cluster in Asia. BioAsia has been playing a key role in bringing together the global industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, innovators, and investors together on one platform discussing the new opportunities and developing strategies to succeed.

He said BioAsia has been instrumental in attracting world leaders to Hyderabad and that it helped showcase the infrastructure in Hyderabad to the global leaders who get the first-hand experience of the ecosystem which helps them in their decision on investments.

Over the years, BioAsia has benefitted from its extraordinary participant history including scientific (Nobel Laureates, Lasker Awardees, Breakthrough Prize Winners) and global industry leaders. This year too, the event will bring together a galaxy of leaders including Dr. Carl June, University of Pennsylvania, CAR T-cell Therapy Pioneer (World’s first gene-based cancer/HIV therapy), Dr. Peter Piot, Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Professor of Global Health, UK (Co-discoverer of the Ebola virus), Dr. Vas Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis, Switzerland, Dr. Jan Van Acker, President Emerging Markets Human Health, MSD / Merck & Co, Mr. Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma, Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises, Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Enterprises, Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon Ltd, Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT, Govt. of India, Mr. PD Vaghela, Secretary, DOP, Govt. of India.

BioAisa 2020 will be witnessing about 800 companies deputing their senior officials including over 350 CXOs to take part this global convention. BioAsia also helps in showcasing the robust infrastructure that the state offers to the global leaders with first-hand experience of the local ecosystem assisting them to make right investment decisions. Over 1,000 B2B partnering meetings have already been scheduled. The Chief Executive Officer of Lonza who had attended one of the previous BioAsia editions has decided to invest in Genome Valley immediately after visiting it which testifies the vigour of Hyderabad.

Commenting on BioAsia 2020, Industries secretary, Jayesh Ranjan said the flagship event had so far witnessed thousands of delegates from about 95 countries and more than 16,000 business meetings were held since its inception. During the BioAsia events, more than 250 MoU/LoIs have been signed between companies and the governments. It had been instrumental in attracting about Rs 17,500 Crore worth of investments into the life sciences and allied sectors. We have seen the constant improvement in interest from corporates as well as start-ups to participate, network, collaborate and tie-up to grow further in their respective fields. With the most successful journey so far, we are expecting this 17th Edition of BioAsia 2020 will further outshine the previous editions in across all parameters during the 3-day global convention”.

Start-up Stage – Springboard for promising entrepreneurs

The 17th edition of BioAsia 2020 is all set to host the largest exhibition in it’s history with about 175 exhibitors which will also feature “Start-up Stage” with about 75 shortlisted start-ups from India, Switzerland, Germany, Australia and UK based on the innovativeness of the product or solution, development stage and market readiness from over 350 applications. The best 5 out of the 75 start-ups will be awarded a cash prize co-sponsored by BIRAC and CIE-IIIT Hyderabad on February 19th during the closing ceremony and present their innovative solutions. Exhibition will also feature an Incubator Pavilion with about 15 incubators focused on life sciences and healthcare. Similar to last year, MSME pavilion will also be organized in partnership with Ministry of MSME with about 25 exhibitors.

Union Minister Piyush Goel is expected to join for a CEO Pharma Roundtable to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges for life sciences industry in India, where India and Telangana will be shown as the most favorable investment destination for the industry. A similar roundtable will be organized to address the positive outcomes in terms of changes in the regulatory framework. The Medtech Roundtable will deliberate on opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Switzerland will be the partner Country this year as part of the annual tradition. An eminent 40-member team comprising industries, academia and start-ups from Switzerland will participate in the event. Switzerland’s strength in healthtech is unparalleled with over 1,400 companies employing 58,500 professionals and generating CHF 15.8 Billion in revenue (in 2018). Swiss MedTech industry contributes 2.3% of the country’s GDP. The Swiss BioTech industry alone is home to 312 companies, generating the revenue of CHF 4 Billion whilst investing over CHF 1.5 Billion in R&D, every year. While Germany will be the international partner, delegations from South Africa, Australia, Spain, UK, USA, among others will be gracing the event.

BioAsia 2020 is being organized in partnership with Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of MSME, Department of Biotechnology, Department of Pharmaceuticals and it has state partners include Assam, Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat.

