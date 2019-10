Hyderabad All United emerge champs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Riding on brace each from Simran and Olivers, Hyderabad All United Fc defeated Girls United 4-1 in the under-16 girls category to lift title at the Champions Cup, conducted by Friends Club, Bolarum on Sunday.

In the under-18 boys category, Bhavan’s rode on the goal from Bhargav to defeat Sky Kings Academy 1-0.

In the under-16 boys event, GRFA defeated Reeds FC 2-1 on penalties while Aryan and Nihal’s goals sealed the victory for United FC against St Michael’s in the under-14 boys event.

Results: Boys: U-18: Bhavan’s (Bhargav 1)1 bt Sky Kings Academy, Bowenpally 0;

U-16 Boys: GRFA 2 bt Reeds FC 1 (penalty shootout);

U-16 Girls: Hyderabad All United FC (Simran 2, Olives 2) 4 bt Girls United 1 (Saryu 1);

U-10 Boys: GRFA, Bachupally (Cherian (2) bt St Michaels 2-0;

U-14 Boys: United FC (Aryan 1, Nihal 1) bt St Michaels 2-1 (Tanush).

