Hyderabad: Allahabad Bank holds All India Official Language Conference

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Allahabad Bank conducted All India Official Language Conference and a review meeting for the year 2019-2020 here in the city.

The meeting was chaired by Deepti Shrivastava, General Manager (OL), Allahabad Bank, Head Office and Dr P Radhika, Professor and Head of the Department, PG & Research Complex, Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, according to a press release. RS Bhat, Deputy General Manager and Hyderabad Zonal Head, also participated.

Deepti Shrivastava said that Allahabad Bank was implementing Official Language Policy in the Bank in true spirit and for this and the bank had also bagged Kirti Puraskar from the Union government.

Dr Radhika said that for enriching the language one should have vocabulary and Hindi is a rich language which accepts words from all languages. Yogesh Kumar, Chief Manager (OL), Head Office, presented the progress of use of Hindi in Bank.

The bank gave away Rajbhasha Shield to the top four performers in each zone and the meeting was conducted by M H Rahaman,Chief Manager (OL), Zonal Office, Allahabad Bank, Hyderabad, the release added.

