Hyderabad: Alugaddabavi junction works inaugurated

Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Monday said beautification and development works will be taken up at 20 other junctions across the city in the coming months. Already, several junctions including Nalgonda crossroads, LB Nagar, Sangeeth junction and Lakdikapul have been developed.

The Mayor along with Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud inaugurated the beautification and development works at Allugaddabavi junction on Monday.

These beautification and development works would be taken up to replicate the local culture and significance of the areas, he said. Focus was being laid on increasing green cover and creating more lung spaces for citizens, Padma Rao Goud added.

