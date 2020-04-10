Hyderabad: ‘Alyte’ cab services help patients in distress

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: Since its launch on Tuesday, the ‘alyte’ services, a joint initiative of Rachakonda Police and Mahindra Logistics, received 20 calls from citizens requesting its services including transport of pregnant women and dialysis patients.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the Covid Control Room and Mahindra Control Room received 20 calls requesting vehicle services.

Quoting specific cases, Bhagwat said a pregnant woman from Old Bowenpally sought assistance for a monthly prenatal checkup. She was taken to the Maternity Hospital in King Koti. The woman, expressing her gratitude, even posted a video on social media thanking the police and Mahindra ‘alyte’ services.

Another pregnant woman from Uppal, who was experiencing labour pain, was shifted to a hospital in Kachiguda.

“Though the service is not meant for such medical emergencies, considering that there was no ambulance available immediately, the service was provided going beyond the terms of agreement. The woman thanked police for the gesture,” Bhagwat said.

In another instance, a diabetic kidney patient, who called on the control room seeking help, was shifted from his house in Hayathnagar to a hospital in Vanasthalipuram. Similarly, officials promised to take a dialysis patient from Chaitanyapuri to the hospital at Erramanzil every alternate day.

Officials said, requests like going to the bank for withdrawing money, or to the pension office, monthly checkups of children and elderly are also being accepted as the motive of the ‘alyte services’, which has seven cabs at its disposal, is to address such needs to make life more comfortable during the lockdown.

