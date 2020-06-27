Hyderabad: Ameerpet MRO tests Covid positive

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: Ameerpet Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Chandrakala tested positive for Covid-19 virus here on Saturday.

Three days ago, she along with her four employees attended medical test as a precautionary measure. On Saturday, she received a call from the hospital stating that she tested positive for the Covid-19. The MRO is presently under quarantine at her house. The reports of the three other employees at the MRO office tested negative.

After the MRO left the office, the employees carried out disinfection of the entire office premises. As she was also incharge as Shaikpet MRO, the employees took up disinfection process there also.

After the arrest of Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch. Sujatha in connection with a case booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), officials appointed Chandrakala as incharge Shaikpet Tahsildar.

